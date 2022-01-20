FY2021 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Boosted by Capital One Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $5.86 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.85. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

NYSE COP opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

