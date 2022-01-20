FY2021 EPS Estimates for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Lowered by Analyst

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Danimer Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

DNMR has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

DNMR opened at $5.40 on Thursday. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 815,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

