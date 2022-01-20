FY2021 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Lowered by Truist Financial (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $12.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.51. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.01 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ESS. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.76.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $339.46 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $346.17 and its 200 day moving average is $333.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.51%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

