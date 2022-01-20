FY2021 EPS Estimates for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Reduced by Analyst

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Linde in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $10.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.62. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LIN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $322.19 on Thursday. Linde has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.28. The firm has a market cap of $165.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in Linde by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 14,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 94,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

