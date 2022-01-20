FY2021 EPS Estimates for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Increased by Analyst

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Service Co. International in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.30. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

SCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Service Co. International stock opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.02.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,049,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

