FYDcoin Price Reaches $0.0041 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a market cap of $2.35 million and $36,508.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYD is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 573,030,243 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.