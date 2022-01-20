Gaj Finance (GAJ) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Gaj Finance (CURRENCY:GAJ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Gaj Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0670 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gaj Finance has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gaj Finance has a total market capitalization of $130,007.16 and approximately $7,830.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00057198 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.94 or 0.07312909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00059944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,010.45 or 0.99965441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00063297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

