Galatasaray Fan Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $703,607.00 (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $703,607.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for $3.20 or 0.00008007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00057198 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.94 or 0.07312909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00059944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,010.45 or 0.99965441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00063297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galatasaray Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

