GAMEE Price Reaches $0.15 (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. GAMEE has a total market cap of $17.98 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00056831 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.25 or 0.07327395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00060465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,739.26 or 0.99728727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00064239 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007582 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars.

