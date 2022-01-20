Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Up 17.1% in December

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $129,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 over the last 90 days. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 49,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,397. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

