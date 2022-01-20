GateToken Market Capitalization Reaches $531.35 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $531.35 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for $6.80 or 0.00017503 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050053 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006707 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,186,283 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

