GCN Coin Price Down 38.5% Over Last 7 Days (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 31.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 38.5% against the dollar. GCN Coin has a market cap of $62,717.29 and approximately $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.37 or 0.00316050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009528 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001033 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000838 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003579 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

