GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $42.57

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.57, but opened at $44.76. GDS shares last traded at $45.58, with a volume of 13,606 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in GDS by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

