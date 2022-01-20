Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.36) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GEMD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.09) to GBX 75 ($1.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.96) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of LON GEMD opened at GBX 50.78 ($0.69) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.67. The company has a market cap of £71.35 million and a PE ratio of 4.00. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 42.20 ($0.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

