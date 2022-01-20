Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Gemfields Group (LON:GEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 23 ($0.31) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.54% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of GEM stock opened at GBX 17.49 ($0.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market cap of £204.36 million and a P/E ratio of -19.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.46. Gemfields Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6.25 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 17.49 ($0.24).

Gemfields Group Company Profile

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

