Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $137.77

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 137.77 ($1.88) and traded as high as GBX 155.20 ($2.12). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 154 ($2.10), with a volume of 600,371 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 205 ($2.80) to GBX 215 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 213 ($2.91) to GBX 192 ($2.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 215 ($2.93) to GBX 195 ($2.66) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 131.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 137.77. The company has a market cap of £428.59 million and a P/E ratio of -15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

In other news, insider Bill Higgs sold 240,061 shares of Genel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.94), for a total value of £165,642.09 ($226,009.13).

About Genel Energy (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

