General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 47.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 199.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 15.1% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $112,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

GD stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.20. 7,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $146.53 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.56 and its 200-day moving average is $200.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

