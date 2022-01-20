General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,662 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for approximately 2.8% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tobam owned approximately 0.18% of General Mills worth $66,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.99. 102,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,456. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

