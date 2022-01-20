Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.58% of Genesco worth $39,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Genesco during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

GCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $60.63 on Thursday. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

