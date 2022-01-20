Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genius Sports.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 2.4% in the third quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,700,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,626,000 after purchasing an additional 394,645 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at about $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $52,251,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $50,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:GENI traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,038. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $25.18.
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
Read More: What is Cost Basis
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.