Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 2.4% in the third quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,700,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,626,000 after purchasing an additional 394,645 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at about $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $52,251,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $50,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GENI traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,038. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

