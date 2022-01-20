Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Trading 1.6% Higher

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP) shares traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 14,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 104,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Separately, Peel Hunt set a C$0.60 target price on shares of Gensource Potash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.66 million and a P/E ratio of -32.50.

Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP)

Gensource Potash Corporation, a fertilizer development company, focuses on developing resource opportunities with focus on potash development in Canada. It holds interests in the Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

