GeoDB (GEO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $122.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. GeoDB has a market cap of $771,102.58 and $122.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 348,503,134 coins and its circulating supply is 47,535,538 coins. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

