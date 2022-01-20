Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.24 and traded as high as C$2.39. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$107.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Geodrill Limited will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Geodrill Company Profile (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

