George M. Lasezkay Sells 10,800 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $22,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.97. 320,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,463. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 378,559 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,011,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 520,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 32,794 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the last quarter. 33.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

