George M. Lasezkay Sells 10,800 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $22,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.97. 320,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,463. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.80.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 378,559 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,011,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 520,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 32,794 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the last quarter. 33.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.
