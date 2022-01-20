GeyserCoin Price Tops $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 33.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $11,212.14 and approximately $1.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeyserCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77,307.70 or 1.94889996 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,662,671 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeyserCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeyserCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.