Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.60

Shares of Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 3.65 ($0.05). Gfinity shares last traded at GBX 3.63 ($0.05), with a volume of 2,805,919 shares traded.

Separately, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) target price on shares of Gfinity in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company has a market capitalization of £39.11 million and a PE ratio of -7.25.

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services.

