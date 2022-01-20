GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam increased its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 101.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,582 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.19% of GFL Environmental worth $23,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 234,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,966,000 after purchasing an additional 33,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 438.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 403,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 328,339 shares during the period. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 65,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,534. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on GFL. CIBC raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.