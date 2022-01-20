Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 471,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.37. 135,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $57.28 and a 52-week high of $100.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 24,531 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 54.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

