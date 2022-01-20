Gifto (GTO) Hits Market Cap of $34.65 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $34.65 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00113905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

