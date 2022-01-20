Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,237 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Glacier Bancorp worth $11,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,971,000 after acquiring an additional 829,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,455,000 after buying an additional 168,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,486,000 after buying an additional 725,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,499,000 after buying an additional 59,405 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 884,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,731,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBCI. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.