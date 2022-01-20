Glencore (LON:GLEN) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 425 ($5.80) target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 410 ($5.59) to GBX 450 ($6.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 440 ($6.00) to GBX 450 ($6.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.73) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.41) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 448 ($6.11) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 439.13 ($5.99).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 417.60 ($5.70) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £55.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 375.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 350.48. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 230.05 ($3.14) and a one year high of GBX 423.20 ($5.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

