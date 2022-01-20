Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after purchasing an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after purchasing an additional 792,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,437,000 after acquiring an additional 281,616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,940,000 after buying an additional 775,178 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,120,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,255,000 after buying an additional 118,805 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $58.02 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

