Glenview Trust Co Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $62.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

