Glitch (GLCH) Hits Market Cap of $42.07 Million

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Glitch has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Glitch has a market capitalization of $42.07 million and $888,316.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Glitch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00058246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.50 or 0.07461061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,993.71 or 0.99957775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00066279 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Glitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Glitch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.