GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $510.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNNDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Redburn Partners downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of GNNDY traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.95. 2,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $158.30 and a 12-month high of $286.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.52.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

