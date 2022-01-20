GoByte Market Cap Reaches $195,444.03 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $195,444.03 and approximately $133.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

