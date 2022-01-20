Golden Goose Tops 24 Hour Volume of $132,701.00 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $439,791.14 and approximately $132,701.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 137.9% higher against the US dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00057219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.89 or 0.07411435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00061754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,363.78 or 1.00122717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00064291 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.