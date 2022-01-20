Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.74

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 662133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90.
Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 million. Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 64.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)
Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
