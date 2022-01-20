Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.74

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 662133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 million. Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 64.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

