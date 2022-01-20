Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Update

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $9.05. 59,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,561. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $12.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $387.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.57%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 187.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,074,000 after buying an additional 6,912,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,285,000 after buying an additional 1,574,572 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 624,282 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $5,344,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 429,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.