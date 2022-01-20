Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 387,615 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,206,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387,615 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $242,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 45,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 32,829 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.60.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.20. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

