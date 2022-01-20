Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,195 ($16.31). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,140 ($15.55), with a volume of 19,186 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.47) price target on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,171.90. The stock has a market cap of £285.47 million and a P/E ratio of 84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.50. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.33%.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

