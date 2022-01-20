Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($6.14) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 96.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.14) target price on shares of Good Energy Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Good Energy Group stock opened at GBX 228.55 ($3.12) on Thursday. Good Energy Group has a one year low of GBX 170 ($2.32) and a one year high of GBX 398 ($5.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 262.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 303.70. The company has a market cap of £38.36 million and a P/E ratio of 8.66.

In other news, insider Juliet Davenport sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.34), for a total value of £159,000 ($216,946.38). Also, insider Rupert Sanderson sold 17,680 shares of Good Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.65), for a total value of £60,288.80 ($82,260.61).

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

