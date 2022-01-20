Goodfood Market (FOOD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Goodfood Market (TSE: FOOD) in the last few weeks:

1/19/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

1/19/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$6.00 to C$4.25.

1/19/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.00 to C$3.75.

1/14/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$4.00.

1/11/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$4.00.

FOOD stock opened at C$3.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$244.85 million and a P/E ratio of -7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.19 and a 52 week high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

