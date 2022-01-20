Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Desjardins from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. lowered Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.16.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

GDDFF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.74. 785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.