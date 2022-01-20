GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.94

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 1603281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Get GoodRx alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $1,160,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,376,959 shares of company stock worth $52,898,121. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.