Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) Short Interest Update

Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GFOR remained flat at $$9.68 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,875. Graf Acquisition Corp IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graf Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Graf Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graf Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

