Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $26,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $194.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

