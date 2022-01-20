Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,886,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $31,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 42,889 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,988.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 25,844 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 53.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.26%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

