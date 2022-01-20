Gratomic (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Trading Up 0.9%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 27,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 40,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

About Gratomic (OTCMKTS:CBULF)

Gratomic, Inc is a canadian-based junior exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration assets located in Canada and Namibia. The firm’s project portfolio includes Aukum and Buckingham Graphite property. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

