GravityCoin (GXX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. GravityCoin has a market cap of $16,610.23 and approximately $14.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00056732 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.88 or 0.07291279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00059788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,867.90 or 1.00034545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00063336 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007620 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,946,260 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.